C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $3.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.11 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $744,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after buying an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.