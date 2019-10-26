Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,111. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

