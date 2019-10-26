Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Cactus has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 198,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

