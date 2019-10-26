Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $31,680.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $33,870.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $37,575.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $34,860.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $32,970.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $33,390.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $36,255.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $38,250.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $118,808,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

