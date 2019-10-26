Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $11.16. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 451,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 199,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.