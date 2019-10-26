Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,580 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,633,000 after acquiring an additional 995,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 735,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $139.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.