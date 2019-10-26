Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,241 shares of company stock worth $6,319,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,404.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,265.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,224.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,175.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $874.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.