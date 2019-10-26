Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,743 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,201,000 after purchasing an additional 83,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,669,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

