Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Trading Up 0.1%

Canadian Banc Corp (TSE:BK)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.45, approximately 619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

The company has a market cap of $115.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Canadian Banc’s payout ratio is -121.84%.

About Canadian Banc (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

