Cango (NYSE:CANG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CANG stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $831.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.67. Cango has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

