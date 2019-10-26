Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,345 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.44 and a 1-year high of $232.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.70.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Citigroup set a $260.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.