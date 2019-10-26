Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,381 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NASDAQ SNH opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

