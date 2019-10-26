Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 168,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $98.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.66.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

