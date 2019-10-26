Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce sales of $49.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $34.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $189.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $192.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.95 million, with estimates ranging from $239.52 million to $264.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price objective on Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In related news, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $44,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $270,072.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 235,549 shares of company stock worth $8,640,583 and have sold 2,738,216 shares worth $85,898,387. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,392,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 344,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.10. 481,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,406. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $848.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

