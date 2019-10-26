CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.08.

CarGurus stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.87.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 55,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $2,057,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,659,473 shares of company stock worth $54,881,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after buying an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 46.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarGurus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 430,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 87.5% during the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.