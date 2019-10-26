Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.