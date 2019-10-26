Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.