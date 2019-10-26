Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $239.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.