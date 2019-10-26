Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 633.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 22 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,055.93 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,081.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,002.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,885.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,087.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

