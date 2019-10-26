Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Reduces Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.