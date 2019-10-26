Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,473. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $805.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $131,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,438.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,192 shares of company stock worth $577,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

