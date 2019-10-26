Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 3,288,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,399. Castlight Health has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $232.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at $455,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $86,311. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.