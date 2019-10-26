Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a coverage optimism score of -3.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Caterpillar’s analysis:

CAT stock opened at $139.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

