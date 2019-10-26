CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,352,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 188,548 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14,690.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 162,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 161,003 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 141,871 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 247.0% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,530 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of IGR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 151,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

