CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 170.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,861 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CBS by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CBS by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE:CBS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $36.04. 4,078,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

