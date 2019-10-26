Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

AEP stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

