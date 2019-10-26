Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 52 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $4,450,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $983,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,753 shares of company stock valued at $30,304,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

