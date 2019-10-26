Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.86. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

