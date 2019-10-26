Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $375,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

