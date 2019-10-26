Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

