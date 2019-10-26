Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

