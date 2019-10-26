CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Down 8.9%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.70, 1,726,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 723,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $69,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,108 shares in the company, valued at $722,208.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 109.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 517,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 16.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth $29,000.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

