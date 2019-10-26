Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Cellectar Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectar Biosciences.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.57. 46,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,493. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

