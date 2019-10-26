Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 5.3%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.59, 286,858 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 239,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cellectar Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

