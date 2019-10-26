CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) have received an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S’s rating score has declined by 233% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE CEPU traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 521,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. On average, analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 1,871,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

