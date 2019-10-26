Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. 2,988,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,033. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

