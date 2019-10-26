Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

CHTR stock traded up $27.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $462.19. 2,254,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,512. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $469.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.65 and its 200 day moving average is $395.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.45.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

