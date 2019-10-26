Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 1,015,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,884. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,773,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,963.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

