Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Given $2.83 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $2.83 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIDM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 65,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,948. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.42. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinedigm will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cinedigm by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 37.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 23.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

