Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.83.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,957,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,561. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $615,923.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,511 shares in the company, valued at $33,497,291.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 828.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,655,346 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $162,456,000 after buying an additional 1,477,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $391,221,000 after purchasing an additional 912,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,505,680 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,423,588,000 after purchasing an additional 636,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 608,372 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,706,000 after purchasing an additional 451,275 shares in the last quarter.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

