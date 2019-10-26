City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine lowered City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.64. 42,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,844,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of City by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of City by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.