City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. City has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of City by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,155,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of City by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

