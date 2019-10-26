Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AT&T by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 17,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $269.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

