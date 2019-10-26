Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Coats Group stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 71.45 ($0.93). 2,634,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

