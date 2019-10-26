Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

CL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,548 shares of company stock worth $40,703,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

