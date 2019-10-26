Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $38.65 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

