Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at about $11,090,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

