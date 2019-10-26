Community Bank N.A. Buys 325 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $93,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

