Community Bank N.A. Has $131,000 Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 56,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $59.10 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.