Community Bank N.A. Has $450,000 Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.53.

APD stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.70.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

